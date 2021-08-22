Protecting Truth During Tension

Virtual Tour of Kabul
Mideast Streets
virtual tour
Kabul
Afghanistan

Virtual Tour of Kabul

The Media Line Staff
08/22/2021

Tue, Aug 24, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($11.75) here.

Join a local virtual guide as we explore the ancient and modern city of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan!

About this event

Given the tumultuous events of the past week, we want our guides to showcase the majesty and history of a land whose culture has survived for centuries. This event is not a political event, nor does it in any way respect the events of the past week. Rather, it is meant to honor the legacy of the city with hope that freedom and democratic ideals one day return soon to celebrate their centuries-old legacy.

Once was the capital of the Mughal Empire, today it is the center of world news and conflicting ancient and modern cultures and religious ideals. Yet, the beauty and history of the magnificent city are not to be missed. While it is unlikely you may be touring Kabul anytime soon, tonight act as a virtual tourist and student as our virtual guide takes us around the city (and surrounding areas) for a rare look into the capital of Afghanistan.

Our virtual tour will experience the most historical parts of Kabul such as Babur garden, Darul Aman Palace, Eidgah Great Mosque, Bala Hissar fortress Queen’s Palace, The National Museum of Afghanistan, and much more

We will also experience some highlights of the city HERAT, including the Citadel of Herat, also known as the Citadel of Alexander.

Note: All Zoom links to attend the tour will be sent 5 to 10 minutes before the event (to the email you register with).

EVENT START TIME IS BASED ON EASTERN DAYLIGHT TIME (EDT). HOWEVER, POST RECORDINGS CAN BE SENT IF THE TIME IS INCONVENIENT.

