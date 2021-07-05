Virtual Tour of Tunisia

Sat, Jul 10, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($17.01) here.

Join live virtual guides as we visit one of the smallest, and perhaps the most charming countries in all of Northern Africa – Tunisia!

Tunisia is known for the ancient ruins of Carthage, the beaches along the Mediterranean coastline, the resorts on the island of Djerba as well as desert safaris. It is also known for its turbulent history of occupation between the Roman Empire and the French Colonization As a modern-day independent country, it boasts its picturesque landscape and unique culture that attracts visitors all over the world.

Including in our virtual experience will be: The historic town of Carthage, the village of Sidi Bou Said, the Bardo Museum, the Roman Archaeological site in Dougga, Sbeitla, the mountainside oasis village of Chebika, Tamerza, Ong Jemel, Hammamet and much more!

Note: All Zoom links to attend the tour will be sent 30 minutes before the event (to the email you register with).

TIME IS BASED ON EASTERN STANDARD TIME. If this does not work for you, however, upon the completion of the event you can request a temporary recording.