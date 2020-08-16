Donate
Virtual Travel Talk – Israel

The Media Line Staff
08/16/2020

Date and time: Thursday, August 20, 2020, 1 to 2 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Get inspired by history and culture with the Israel Ministry of Tourism.

Join Lina Côté from Merit Travel’s parent company TravelBrands and Gal Hana from Israel’s Ministry of Tourism as they take you on journey through the diverse destination that is Israel.

Gal and Lina will share personal stories of Jerusalem and Israel that will illustrate both the wonder that comes with walking on the cornerstones of history and the excitement that comes with the vibrant and bustling modern experiences the country has to offer.

This event begins at 1 pm EST and will include time for questions at the end.

NOTE: Once you’ve registered you will receive a confirmation email containing a Zoom link. Please use this link to join the event on August 20.

