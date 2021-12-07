This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Visiting Author: Mona Awad
Mideast Streets
Book
Author

Visiting Author: Mona Awad

The Media Line Staff
12/07/2021

Tue, Dec 7, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Join us for an evening with acclaimed author Mona Awad as we delve into her new book, All’s Well.

About this event

Mona Awad was born in Montreal and has lived in the US since 2009. Her debut novel, 13 WAYS OF LOOKING AT A FAT GIRL (Penguin, 2016), won the Amazon Best First Novel Award, the Colorado Book Award and was shortlisted for the Giller Prize and the Arab American Book Award. It was also long-listed for the Stephen Leacock Award for Humour and the International Dublin Award. BUNNY, her second novel (Viking, 2019), was a finalist for a GoodReads Choice Award for Best Horror, the New England Book Award, the Massachusetts Book Award, and it won The Ladies of Horror Fiction Best Novel Award. Her new novel, ALL’S WELL, will be released August 3rd 2021 with Simon & Schuster and Penguin Canada.

This program will be hosted on Zoom.

Priority will be given to confirmed RHPL members.

How to access the program:

In order to participate in this program, you’ll need to log in to Zoom using a secure link and password. This information will be sent to the email address you’ve provided. If you have not received an email from the program lead by the day of the program, please contact the Library. askus@rhpl.ca Be sure to check your spam folder.

Please note that all participants must register for this program in advance. Do not share the program link or password among friends and family. You can, however, direct them to the registration page.

Using video:

The Library is committed to your safety in both physical and digital spaces. One way of ensuring this is by maintaining visibility. For this reason, we ask all customers participating in our interactive, virtual programs to have their videos on at the start of the program until the program lead has confirmed their registration. (If dialing in, we will be aware this is not possible but will confirm your registration through your name)

During this Program, you will be using a third-party platform, Zoom, for the purpose of communication. This service may collect some personally identifying information about you, such as name, username, email address, & password. This service will treat the information it collects about you pursuant to its own privacy policy, which can be found here: Zoom Privacy Policy

If you require technical support downloading or operating Zoom, please contact the Library at askus@rhpl.ca

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.