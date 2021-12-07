Visiting Author: Mona Awad

Tue, Dec 7, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Join us for an evening with acclaimed author Mona Awad as we delve into her new book, All’s Well.

About this event

Mona Awad was born in Montreal and has lived in the US since 2009. Her debut novel, 13 WAYS OF LOOKING AT A FAT GIRL (Penguin, 2016), won the Amazon Best First Novel Award, the Colorado Book Award and was shortlisted for the Giller Prize and the Arab American Book Award. It was also long-listed for the Stephen Leacock Award for Humour and the International Dublin Award. BUNNY, her second novel (Viking, 2019), was a finalist for a GoodReads Choice Award for Best Horror, the New England Book Award, the Massachusetts Book Award, and it won The Ladies of Horror Fiction Best Novel Award. Her new novel, ALL’S WELL, will be released August 3rd 2021 with Simon & Schuster and Penguin Canada.

This program will be hosted on Zoom.

Priority will be given to confirmed RHPL members.

How to access the program:

In order to participate in this program, you’ll need to log in to Zoom using a secure link and password. This information will be sent to the email address you’ve provided. If you have not received an email from the program lead by the day of the program, please contact the Library. askus@rhpl.ca Be sure to check your spam folder.

Please note that all participants must register for this program in advance. Do not share the program link or password among friends and family. You can, however, direct them to the registration page.

Using video:

The Library is committed to your safety in both physical and digital spaces. One way of ensuring this is by maintaining visibility. For this reason, we ask all customers participating in our interactive, virtual programs to have their videos on at the start of the program until the program lead has confirmed their registration. (If dialing in, we will be aware this is not possible but will confirm your registration through your name)

During this Program, you will be using a third-party platform, Zoom, for the purpose of communication. This service may collect some personally identifying information about you, such as name, username, email address, & password. This service will treat the information it collects about you pursuant to its own privacy policy, which can be found here: Zoom Privacy Policy

If you require technical support downloading or operating Zoom, please contact the Library at askus@rhpl.ca