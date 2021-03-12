Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Visual Antisemitism – Old and New Symbols
Mideast Streets
Anti-Semitism

Visual Antisemitism – Old and New Symbols

The Media Line Staff
03/12/2021

Sun, 14 Mar 2021, 12 noon, Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Based on a collection of Czech visual antisemitic artworks from the last 30 years, this presentation documents the transformation of the contemporary Central European antisemitic imagery. It shows that while the traditional symbols and stereotypical features remain preserved in the folklore, where they can acquire both antisemitic and philosemitic meanings, the radical antisemitic scene, influenced by both esoteric beliefs and fears of prosecution, experiments with the more abstract and implicit symbols. Identification and discussion of these symbols and visual features can serve as a practical test for our legal and scholarly definitions of antisemitism, some of which may struggle to keep pace with the fluidity of the phenomenon.

Zbyněk Tarant, Ph.D. was born in 1982 in the former Czechoslovakia (today’s Czech Republic). After graduating at the University of West Bohemia in the field of Cultural Anthropology of the Near East, he continued his studies at the same institution, where he got his Ph.D. in 2012. Along with his main interest in Israel Studies, he became actively involved in research and monitoring of contemporary Central European antisemitism since 2006.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.