Visuals and Voices: Animation and Poetry Across the UAE and USA
Mideast Streets
animation
United Arab Emirates
United States
art
poetry

Visuals and Voices: Animation and Poetry Across the UAE and USA

The Media Line Staff
03/20/2021

Sat, Mar 20, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Join artists in the UAE and USA to discuss cross-cultural influences in storytelling through animation, illustration, and poetry.

About this Event

Join us for a conversation with celebrated filmmaker Mohammed Saeed Harib, creator of the animated show “FREEJ,” and international author team Dorian Rogers and Gabrielle Fludd, moderated by curator Noor Al Suwaidi.

Exploring storytelling and the cross-cultural influences in creative media, this conversation features two contrasting projects that show how visuals and voices communicate popular narratives. We’ll discuss “The Million Mile Stare,” the new book by siblings Rogers and Fludd, who worked together while nearly 7,000 miles apart in the United Arab Emirates and the United States, and “FREEJ,” a beloved series that plays on the tension between old and new with stories centered on Emirati culture and social life.

After you register, receive a printable page from “The Million Mile Stare” to color at home! Share your coloring page or other inspired artwork on Instagram with #2021Folklife, and tag us @smithsonianfolklife.

Sponsor

This session is part of the Festival program United Arab Emirates: Living Landscape | Living Memory, which is supported by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UAE Ministry of Culture, and UAE Embassy in Washington.

Accessibility

Real-time captioning (CART) and American Sign Language interpretation will be provided for this program while it’s live.

