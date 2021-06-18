Voice of Customer TLV

Sun, Jun 20, 2021 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Marketers meet IN PERSON to talk about marketing and catch up on everything that happened since the last time we met…!

About this event

Panelists:

Adi Gazit, Checkmarx Director of Regional Marketing, EMEA & LATAM

Amit Sharon, Check Point Head of Global Customer Community & Market Research

Sharon Argov, CYE CMO

Yotam Gutman, SentinelOne Director of Marketing

B2B marketers invest in Voice of Customer marketing and intent data to reduce churn, increase sales or convert leads. But they are often unable to make their data actionable. Chat with us and have a drink as we explore useful ways to use intent data with product reviews.

Moderated by Russell Rothstein, IT Central Station CEO and Co-Founder.

Parking is available at the Millennium Tower (HaArba’a 17), it’s 10 shekels for arrivals after 4pm.