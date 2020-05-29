Donate
Afghanistan
empowerment of women
Business
fashion
clothing

Voices from Women-led Clothing Brands in Afghanistan, Nepal

The Media Line Staff
05/29/2020

Date and time: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 12:15 to 2 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1) / 3:45 to 5:30 pm Afghanistan Time (UTC+4:30) / 5 to 6:45 pm Nepal Standard Time (UTC+5:45)

Register here.

Blend of culture and style: Voices from women-led clothing brands in Afghanistan and Nepal

A webinar about two local brands, Ayat (Afghanistan) and Ekadesma (Nepal), that advocate sustainability and women empowerment.

Highlights

  • Women in Business: Breaking the Stereotype
  • Sustainable and slow fashion
  • Challenges in clothing business
  • Strategies to restore business post COVID-19
