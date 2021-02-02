Voices from Zoroastrian Iran: In Conversation with Author Dr Sarah Stewart

Tue, 2 Feb 2021, 3 to 4 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

At this virtual event for all those with a professional or personal interest in Zoroastrian history and culture, we are delighted to welcome Sarah Stewart, SOAS Shapoorji Pallonji Senior Lecturer in Zoroastrian Studies and co-chair of the SSP Institute.

She will be interviewed by Narguess Farzad, senior lecturer in Persian studies and chair of the Centre for Iranian Studies at SOAS.

The discussion will be around Dr Stewart’s newly published book, Voices from Zoroastrian Iran: Oral texts and testimony, available for purchase.

The interview will be around twenty minutes, followed by twenty minutes to allow for Q&A and discussion with the virtual audience.

