Voices from Zoroastrian Iran: In Conversation with Author Dr Sarah Stewart
Mideast Streets
Zoroastrianism
Iran
Author

Voices from Zoroastrian Iran: In Conversation with Author Dr Sarah Stewart

The Media Line Staff
02/02/2021

Tue, 2 Feb 2021, 3 to 4 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

At this virtual event for all those with a professional or personal interest in Zoroastrian history and culture, we are delighted to welcome Sarah Stewart, SOAS Shapoorji Pallonji Senior Lecturer in Zoroastrian Studies and co-chair of the SSP Institute.

She will be interviewed by Narguess Farzad, senior lecturer in Persian studies and chair of the Centre for Iranian Studies at SOAS.

The discussion will be around Dr Stewart’s newly published book, Voices from Zoroastrian Iran: Oral texts and testimony, available for purchase.

Admission is free and all are welcome.

The interview will be around twenty minutes, followed by twenty minutes to allow for Q&A and discussion with the virtual audience.

*****************************

Joining instructions:

  • Meeting ID: 953 4594 7878
  • Passcode: 67ctm0wvUQ

Please note that if you’re not using a SOAS email address, you will need to sign in via your Zoom account (if you do not yet have one, creating one is free), and it may ask you to enter the Meeting ID and Passcode in order to enter the waiting room.

