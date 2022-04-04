The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Voices of the Nakba: a living history of Palestine
Voices of the Nakba: a living history of Palestine

The Media Line Staff
04/04/2022

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 17:00 - 19:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

A conversation organised by Archives of the Disappeared with writers in the new edited volume, ‘Voices of the Nakba’ with Pluto Books.

About this event

An event co-organised by the Archives of the Disappeared: Discipline and Method Amidst Ruin research network.

A conversation organised by Archives of the Disappeared with writers in the new edited volume, ‘Voices of the Nakba’ with Pluto Books.

From the book:

During the 1948 war, more than 750,000 Palestinian Arabs fled or were violently expelled from their homes by Zionist militias. The legacy of the Nakba – which translates to ‘disaster’ or ‘catastrophe’ – lays bare the violence of the ongoing Palestinian plight.

Voices of the Nakba collects the stories of first-generation Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, documenting a watershed moment in the history of the modern Middle East through the voices of the people who lived through it.

The interviews, with commentary from leading scholars of Palestine and the Middle East, offer a vivid journey into the history, politics, and culture of Palestine, defining Palestinian popular memory on its own terms in all its plurality and complexity.

This event is part of the Cambridge Festival 2022.

