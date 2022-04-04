Voices of the Nakba: a living history of Palestine

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 17:00 - 19:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

A conversation organised by Archives of the Disappeared with writers in the new edited volume, ‘Voices of the Nakba’ with Pluto Books.

About this event

An event co-organised by the Archives of the Disappeared: Discipline and Method Amidst Ruin research network.

A conversation organised by Archives of the Disappeared with writers in the new edited volume, ‘Voices of the Nakba’ with Pluto Books.

From the book:

During the 1948 war, more than 750,000 Palestinian Arabs fled or were violently expelled from their homes by Zionist militias. The legacy of the Nakba – which translates to ‘disaster’ or ‘catastrophe’ – lays bare the violence of the ongoing Palestinian plight.

Voices of the Nakba collects the stories of first-generation Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, documenting a watershed moment in the history of the modern Middle East through the voices of the people who lived through it.

The interviews, with commentary from leading scholars of Palestine and the Middle East, offer a vivid journey into the history, politics, and culture of Palestine, defining Palestinian popular memory on its own terms in all its plurality and complexity.

This event is part of the Cambridge Festival 2022.