Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
‘War On The Mind’ Trauma, Survival and Resilience in Palestine and Israel
Mideast Streets
Palestine
Israel
Trauma

‘War On The Mind’ Trauma, Survival and Resilience in Palestine and Israel

The Media Line Staff
05/13/2021

Sat, 15 May 2021 09:00 - 16:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets here.

An international conference on the impact of occupation, brutality, oppression and conflict on the mental health of Palestinians & Israelis

About this event

Bradford on Avon Friends of Palestine are extremely proud to host this international online conference on the impact of occupation, brutality, oppression and conflict on the mental health of Palestinians and Israelis – as individuals, communities and societies.

We have a programme of talks by a panel of high-profile speakers from the UK, Palestine and other countries: they are all mental health specialists with close links to the region.

The subject of mental health is highly topical in societies across the globe today, and will offer an eye-opening perspective on the ongoing situation in Palestine and Israel – as well as a better understanding of the experiences of people living in the region, and an exploration of the links between mental health, human rights and activism.

The Conference will take place throughout the day on Zoom Webinar and will launch with Harry Fear’s feature documentary “Gaza: Still Alive”, which will be available to view a few days before the event.

We are pleased to announce our War On The Mind conference programme is now complete and looks great!

We are thrilled and proud to be hosting the following seven high-profile panelists:

  • Harry Fear, journalist and film-maker
  • Dr Samah Jabr, psychiatrist, psychotherapist and writer (Chair of the Mental Health Unit, Palestinian Ministry of Health)
  • Dr John Soos, clinical psychologist and activist
  • Maria Chambers, project coordinator with the Firefly Project
  • Dr Mohamed Altawil, clinical psychologist (Palestine Trauma Centre)
  • David Harrold, teacher and writer (Palestine Trauma Centre)
  • Dr Ruchama Marton, psychiatrist, psychotherapist and feminist activist (founder of Physicians For Human Rights – Israel)

This event will be organised in partnership with the UK-Palestine Mental Health Network and will be kindly hosted by the Balfour Project.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.