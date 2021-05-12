‘War On The Mind’ Trauma, Survival and Resilience in Palestine and Israel

Sat, 15 May 2021 09:00 - 16:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets here.

An international conference on the impact of occupation, brutality, oppression and conflict on the mental health of Palestinians & Israelis

About this event

Bradford on Avon Friends of Palestine are extremely proud to host this international online conference on the impact of occupation, brutality, oppression and conflict on the mental health of Palestinians and Israelis – as individuals, communities and societies.

We have a programme of talks by a panel of high-profile speakers from the UK, Palestine and other countries: they are all mental health specialists with close links to the region.

The subject of mental health is highly topical in societies across the globe today, and will offer an eye-opening perspective on the ongoing situation in Palestine and Israel – as well as a better understanding of the experiences of people living in the region, and an exploration of the links between mental health, human rights and activism.

The Conference will take place throughout the day on Zoom Webinar and will launch with Harry Fear’s feature documentary “Gaza: Still Alive”, which will be available to view a few days before the event.

We are pleased to announce our War On The Mind conference programme is now complete and looks great!

We are thrilled and proud to be hosting the following seven high-profile panelists:

Harry Fear, journalist and film-maker

Dr Samah Jabr, psychiatrist, psychotherapist and writer (Chair of the Mental Health Unit, Palestinian Ministry of Health)

Dr John Soos, clinical psychologist and activist

Maria Chambers, project coordinator with the Firefly Project

Dr Mohamed Altawil, clinical psychologist (Palestine Trauma Centre)

David Harrold, teacher and writer (Palestine Trauma Centre)

Dr Ruchama Marton, psychiatrist, psychotherapist and feminist activist (founder of Physicians For Human Rights – Israel)

This event will be organised in partnership with the UK-Palestine Mental Health Network and will be kindly hosted by the Balfour Project.