Waves of Happiness in Algeria

Date and time:

Thursday, May 14 at 9 pm Central European Time (UTC+1) Bollywood Zumba & Meditation

Sunday, May 17 at 9 pm Central European Time (UTC+1) Yoga & Meditation

Friday, May 22 at 11 am Central European Time (UTC+1) Beyond Breath

Our special guest speaker, Tarik Khan, is International faculty with The Art of Living, Bengaluru. He started his journey with the Art of Living at the age of 20, where he found his way to fulfill his mission of serving humanity. He travels across to teach programs, he has also taught trauma relief technique extensively in war-torn countries.

Khan is also a renowned dancer and choreographer and has presented hundreds of performances all over the world in various dancing styles. He is also a certified Yoga Level 2 Teacher and Certified QCI (Quality Control of India) professional recognized by the Ministry of Ayush, government of India.