Thu, Dec 10, 2020, 4 to 5 pm Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Tickets ($5 + $1.27 fee) here.

Youth Program Families, free; general admission, $5

Join Chochmat HaLev’s Jewish School on the first night of Hanukah & rekindle the ancient flame of a force more powerful. Benjamin Mertz will share African American freedom songs and stories. Rabbi Lynn will lead us in singing Hanukah songs and tell the story of the miracle of oil.