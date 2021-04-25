Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
We for Women: Journalism and Storytelling
Mideast Streets
Journalism
women
Refugees
Lebanon
Palestine
Turkey

We for Women: Journalism and Storytelling

The Media Line Staff
04/25/2021

Mon, 26 Apr 2021 18:00 - 19:30 Irish Standard Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

We for Women and Wempower Presents: Journalism and Storytelling. Join us to learn to use your voice as a journalist!

About this Event

We all have a story to tell. But how do we tell a story?

How we can and we should share it with our audience? How can we make an impact with our stories?

The way we share our story, the platform and means we use, will give us the opportunity to amplify our voices and reach out to others.

Stories break stereotypes, open up for opportunities, create connections. Discover with me how you can tell or write a story, using the basics of journalism, and how you can also use these stories in your business, community, NGO…

In this event:

-We will have a look at the 5Ws (Who, What, Where, When, Why)

-Different way of structuring and delivering a story (article, podcast, video..)

-Interview Techniques

*Zoom link will be shared with registered participants.

Who should attend?

-Migrant women

– People who support migrant women such as service providers, NGO workers, volunteers, students, active citizens are more than welcome to our hive – Regardless of their gender and background.

Who is the facilitator?

Ilaria Biancacci is the workshop facilitator.

Ilaria is a journalist and founder of Wempower, a media platform that aim to empower women through positive, powerful and inspiring stories from ordinary women. Italian, born and raised, she lives in the UK since 7 years. Embedded journalist for the Italian Army and freelance journalist for several Italian publications, her reports includes stories from the Kosovo, Lebanon, Palestine and Turkey, with a specific focus on gender issues and women rights.

***

What is “We for Women”?

We for Women is a welcoming and inclusive “hive” where everybody in Ireland meet for enhanced integration of unemployed migrant women into the labor force by equipping them with legal information, improving their social and professional skills, encouraging them and strengthening their English language through free training and mentoring.

We for Women is an initiative of MUDEM Refugee Support Centre.

To get more information and see other events, check out: www.weforwomen.ie

Contact: Please e-mail us if you have any questions at hello@weforwomen.ie

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.