WE4F Kickoff Call: Middle East and North Africa Regional Innovation Hub

Date and time: Monday, September 28, 2020, 9 to 10:30 am Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Join us on September 28th at 9:00 AM GMT-4/3:00 PM GMT+2 for a webinar by MENA RIH on their work in the region and potential partnerships.

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is subject to many challenges including water scarcity, environmental degradation, unemployment, conflicts and increased migration. Tackling issues in the water-energy-food nexus is imperative to achieve political and social stability, gender equality and inclusion, food security, and sustainable development.

The MENA Regional Innovation Hub (MENA RIH) supports innovators that work in the region and produce more food while using less water and energy. Together with investors and other partners, the MENA RIH works to scale mid-to-late stage enterprises that have an environmental and social impact in the water-energy-food nexus. Based in Beirut, Lebanon, the MENA RIH supports innovators in the following countries and territories: Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Morocco, The Palestinian Territories, Tunisia, Sudan, and Yemen.

