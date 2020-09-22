Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

WeAddHeart Doha, Qatar
Mideast Streets
Qatar
meditation
Doha

WeAddHeart Doha, Qatar

The Media Line Staff
09/22/2020

Date and time: September 30, October 28, and November 25, 2020, 8:50 pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Select a date and register here.

Play your part in raising collective consciousness and add more heart to the world.

What is WeAddHeart?

WeAddHeart is a growing international movement empowering people to connect with their heart and the hearts of others, to live more fully from the heart and to add more heart to the world.

By coming together our intention is to practice simple heart-focused techniques which will improve our personal health and happiness, help us to connect with the hearts of others and to play our part in raising social and global consciousness with the aim of creating greater fairness, understanding and peace between peoples and nations.

Visit our website here.

What will happen during the WeAddHeart group?

The location of this online WeAddHeart group is the location of the facilitator. You are very welcome to join this online group whether you are local to the facilitator or live elsewhere.

During our time together we will be practicing simple heart-focused techniques, similar to meditations.

Specifically, we place our attention in our hearts, on our breath and on creating and sustaining positive and elevated heart-based feelings like care, appreciation, gratitude, and compassion. We will then spend time directing these feelings to ourselves, towards our fellow group members, towards a particular individual, group or situation and then out into the world.

The techniques we practice create individual and group “coherence.” Coherence is a real, measurable state characterized by increased order and harmony in our physiological (bodily) and psychological (mental) processes. It is an optimal state for individual health and for building deeper connections with others.

The technique practice lasts around 35 minutes and is conducted using Zoom.

Zoom is an online service for video calls and webinars. Please download the free software and set up an account in advance before the session. Then at the time of the online event you just need to click on the Zoom link which is sent to you in the registration confirmation email.

Zoom enables everyone to see each other, but if you wish you can turn off your video. During the meditations, your microphone will be muted by the group facilitator.

