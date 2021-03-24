Webinar: 10 Years of the Arab Spring: What Has Changed Since 2011?

Thu, Mar 25, 2021 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

A discussion exploring what has changed since the erupt of the 2011 uprisings, and its impact on future political change in the MENA region

While the Arab Spring is far from over, as the uprisings in Sudan, Algeria, Iraq, and Lebanon have shown, both activists and researchers would agree that much has changed since the Arab Spring began in 2011. The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region has witnessed far-reaching transformations over the last 10 years when it comes to socio-economic conditions, religion-state relations, and the agendas of international organizations operating in the region.

Join CERC Migration, the GREASE Project, and the University of Bristol as they co-host a panel of experts who will discuss what has changed since the eruption of the 2011 uprisings, and how these transformations are likely to impact future political change in the MENA region.

Farah Choucair, Project Manager and Technical Specialist, Social Cohesion Regional Project, United Nations Development Programme, Amman Hub, Beirut

H.A. Hellyer, Senior Associate Fellow, Royal United Services Institute; Scholar, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; and Visiting Fellow, Cambridge University’s Centre for Islamic Studies

Mehdi Lahlou, Professor of Economics, National Institute of Statistics and Applied Economics and Associate Professor, Mohammed V University of Rabat

Chair: Georges Fahmi, Research Fellow, Middle East Directions Programme, Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies, European University Institute