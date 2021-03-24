Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Webinar: 10 Years of the Arab Spring: What Has Changed Since 2011?
Mideast Streets
Arab Spring

Webinar: 10 Years of the Arab Spring: What Has Changed Since 2011?

The Media Line Staff
03/24/2021

Thu, Mar 25, 2021 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

A discussion exploring what has changed since the erupt of the 2011 uprisings, and its impact on future political change in the MENA region

About this Event

While the Arab Spring is far from over, as the uprisings in Sudan, Algeria, Iraq, and Lebanon have shown, both activists and researchers would agree that much has changed since the Arab Spring began in 2011. The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region has witnessed far-reaching transformations over the last 10 years when it comes to socio-economic conditions, religion-state relations, and the agendas of international organizations operating in the region.

Join CERC Migration, the GREASE Project, and the University of Bristol as they co-host a panel of experts who will discuss what has changed since the eruption of the 2011 uprisings, and how these transformations are likely to impact future political change in the MENA region.

With:

Farah Choucair, Project Manager and Technical Specialist, Social Cohesion Regional Project, United Nations Development Programme, Amman Hub, Beirut

H.A. Hellyer, Senior Associate Fellow, Royal United Services Institute; Scholar, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; and Visiting Fellow, Cambridge University’s Centre for Islamic Studies

Mehdi Lahlou, Professor of Economics, National Institute of Statistics and Applied Economics and Associate Professor, Mohammed V University of Rabat

Chair: Georges Fahmi, Research Fellow, Middle East Directions Programme, Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies, European University Institute

