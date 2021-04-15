Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world.

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Webinar: Biden and the Middle East

The Media Line Staff
04/16/2021

Fri, 16 Apr 2021 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Australian Western Standard Time (UTC+8)

Register here.

This webinar by Prof Akbarzadeh, an expert on Middle East, explores key pressure points and how they may affect Biden’s Middle East policy

About this Event

About the webinar

Ten years since the Arab uprising, widespread public grievances in the Middle East regarding the lack of political representation and Trump’s legacy of picking favourites amongst autocrats, President Joe Biden is looking to reshape US policy towards the Middle East. Despite the new administration’s positive messaging on promoting human rights and democracy, and moving away from Trump’s highly personalised relationship with Saudi Arabia and Israel, the new policy on the Middle East is unlikely to have much to offer. Over the past decades, the US promotion of democracy has been tempered by its desire to keep the region stable and US-friendly. Overarching concerns with preserving the unhindered flow of oil and keeping anti-US forces out of power continue to frame Washington’s thinking. Pursuing this agenda has become even more urgent, and at the same time complicated, with the growing assertiveness of regional players as well as Russia and China, which took advantage of Trump’s signals to extricate the United States from the region. This seminar will explore key pressure points and how they may affect President Biden’s Middle East policy.

DATE: Friday, 16 April 2021

TIME: 10 – 11:30 a.m. (Perth time)|12-1:30 p.m. (Melbourne time)

(Zoom link will be emailed closer to the date)

Speaker

Professor Shahram Akbarzadeh (PhD) is the Convenor of Middle East Studies Forum and Deputy Director (International) of the Alfred Deakin Institute (ADI) at Deakin University. He held the prestigious Australian Research Council Future Fellowship on the Role of Islam in Iran’s Foreign Policy-making (2013-2016), and has published extensively on the Middle East. His latest publication include the Routledge Handbook of International Relations in the Middle East (2020). T: @S_Akbarzadeh

