Webinar: Expand your Middle East market from Aqaba, Jordan
Mideast Streets
Jordan
marketing

Webinar: Expand your Middle East market from Aqaba, Jordan

The Media Line Staff
06/27/2021

Mon, Jun 28, 2021 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

This webinar is targeting businesses from different sectors seeking market diversification & expansion into Aqaba, Jordan & the Middle East.

About this event

The Canada Arab Business Council (CABC) in cooperation with the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service in Jordan, Jordanian Embassy in Ottawa and the Toronto Region Board of Trade / World Trade Centre Toronto will host a special webinar on the 28th June at 9 AM (EDT) / 4 PM (Jordan).

Jordan is the only Arab country with which Canada has a free trade agreement since 2012 and therefore Canadian companies could benefit from the location, the costs and the number of agreements that Jordan has developed with its neighbors to facilitate trade and movement of goods.

Aqaba offers a port, an airport, and a multitude of infrastructure for storing, packaging, labelling and then shipping by ground, sea or by Air, to other potential markets such as Iraq, Syria, Saudi Arabia, etc. Starting January 2020, Aqaba became more attractive for Canadian businesses following the establishment of the direct shipping link between eastern Canada ports and the port of Aqaba.

The webinar will have senior representatives who will present on the advantage of using Aqaba Special Economic Zone as a hub for Canadian Middle-East strategy.

To view the Program and Speaker Profiles, please click here.

