WEBINAR: Marketing & Digital Tactics from Home during Corona Virus Hysteria

Join us for a free webinar sharing tips and techniques to PR online and how to publicize your content during the coronavirus quarantine.

Monday, March 30, 2020, from 3 to 4 pm (Dubai time). Register here.

The webinar will focus on major topics:

Recommended marketing tactics to use while sitting at home to promote your business more Marketing trends focusing on personalization and marketing content Publicity tools online and digital marketing tactics The right storytelling mechanism online and the importance of it

With constant updates, new techniques, and changes to algorithms, digital marketers are frequently scrambling just to keep up. Being aware of emerging or continuing trends is a vital part of staying on top of the game.

We need to keep pace of what is happening during the hard times, how to use the right methods while sitting at home and use Digital marketing with no exception in the right way to keep your business going!

Who Should Attend?

Entrepreneurs

SME businesses owners

Marketeers/Comms Professionals

Business Leaders

Individuals and Social Media Personnel

Editors and Publishers

Facilitator: Zeina Akkawi, PR trainer, media personality and speaker