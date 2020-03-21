Webinar: What’s Up with Iraq?

On March 26, Rob Waller, the deputy assistant secretary of state for Iraq, and Doug Ollivant, former U.S. Army lieutenant colonel with service in Iraq and later the director for Iraq at the National Security Council, will discuss what Rand Slim from the United States Institute of Peace described as “a perfect storm” for Iraq. International Stability Operations Association will host a virtual roundtable with them to discuss the situation in Iraq, paralysis in the government, the parliamentary recommendation that all US troops be withdrawn, economic woes from tumbling oil prices, Iranian and Popular Mobilization Units activism, escalation between the US and Iranian-backed militias and what it will mean for U.S. contractors in Iraq – all set against the backdrop of an expanding coronavirus pandemic.

Presenters:

Robert Waller, Director of the Office of Iraq Affairs, US Department of State

Doug Ollivant, Managing Partner, Mantid International LLC

William Imbrie, Senior Director of International Programs, Dyncorp International

