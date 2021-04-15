Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Week 1: An Insider’s Guide To Israeli Food
Mideast Streets
Israel
food

Week 1: An Insider’s Guide To Israeli Food

The Media Line Staff
04/15/2021

Starts on Thu, 15 Apr 2021 19:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Join the JC’s panel of experts for a tour of the hottest tables and latest food trends.

About this Event

Join our Tel Aviv-based panel of Israeli food experts for a flavour of the most innovative food scene in the world — where classic European techniques meet the abundant local harvest, heritage ingredients and melting pot of menus from the immigrants who made the country their home.

You’ll hear from top food critic and tv personality, Gil Hovav; leading chef and baker and co-author of Divine Food, Avner Laskin; chef and gastronomic editor of Israel’s leading food magazine, Al Hashulcan, Orly Peli-Bronshtein; and founder of Delicious Israel, Inbal Baum. Our host for the evening will be filmmaker Roger Sherman, whose film In Search of Israeli Cuisine shared the best of the country’s food with the world.

Join the discussion and ask all about the newest destinations and ultimate food itineraries. Get their inside tips on where to find the freshest, seasonal fruits and vegetables and how to sniff out the most flavour-filled spices. Find out where the hottest tables are, the latest food trends and the ultimate food itineraries from Israel’s culinary experts.

If you love food, this is a reservation not to miss.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
