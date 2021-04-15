Week 1: An Insider’s Guide To Israeli Food

Starts on Thu, 15 Apr 2021 19:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Join the JC’s panel of experts for a tour of the hottest tables and latest food trends.

About this Event

Join our Tel Aviv-based panel of Israeli food experts for a flavour of the most innovative food scene in the world — where classic European techniques meet the abundant local harvest, heritage ingredients and melting pot of menus from the immigrants who made the country their home.

You’ll hear from top food critic and tv personality, Gil Hovav; leading chef and baker and co-author of Divine Food, Avner Laskin; chef and gastronomic editor of Israel’s leading food magazine, Al Hashulcan, Orly Peli-Bronshtein; and founder of Delicious Israel, Inbal Baum. Our host for the evening will be filmmaker Roger Sherman, whose film In Search of Israeli Cuisine shared the best of the country’s food with the world.

Join the discussion and ask all about the newest destinations and ultimate food itineraries. Get their inside tips on where to find the freshest, seasonal fruits and vegetables and how to sniff out the most flavour-filled spices. Find out where the hottest tables are, the latest food trends and the ultimate food itineraries from Israel’s culinary experts.

If you love food, this is a reservation not to miss.