Week 2: The Israeli Wine Revolution

Starts on Wed, 21 Apr 2021 20:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Join the JC’s panel of experts for an insight into how Israeli wines are now winning awards worldwide.

Meet our panel of wine experts: award-winning winemaker of kosher Covenant Wines (California) and Covenant Israel Wines — Jeff Morgan; CEO of Vinspiration and co-owner of Gatekeeper.wine — Guy Haran; wine consultant, educator and sommelier — Mor Bernstein; and Adam Montefiore of the Jerusalem Post, wine industry insider turned wine writer.

Our host for the evening will be Avihai Tsabari; founder and owner of Israeli tour company, Via Sabra.

Direct from Israel, they will explain about the different Israeli wine-producing regions – from the green, rolling hills of the Galilee to the arid Negev desert and historic Judean mountains.

Find out how the last two decades have seen a new wave of quality-driven Israeli wines from winemakers who push boundaries, experiment with indigenous grape varieties, and employ the latest technologies to create high-quality wines that compete on the world stage — and win.

