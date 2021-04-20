Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Week 2: The Israeli Wine Revolution
Mideast Streets
Wine
Israel

Week 2: The Israeli Wine Revolution

The Media Line Staff
04/20/2021

Starts on Wed, 21 Apr 2021 20:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Join the JC’s panel of experts for an insight into how Israeli wines are now winning awards worldwide.

About this Event

Meet our panel of wine experts: award-winning winemaker of kosher Covenant Wines (California) and Covenant Israel Wines — Jeff Morgan; CEO of Vinspiration and co-owner of Gatekeeper.wine — Guy Haran; wine consultant, educator and sommelier — Mor Bernstein; and Adam Montefiore of the Jerusalem Post, wine industry insider turned wine writer.

Our host for the evening will be Avihai Tsabari; founder and owner of Israeli tour company, Via Sabra.

Direct from Israel, they will explain about the different Israeli wine-producing regions – from the green, rolling hills of the Galilee to the arid Negev desert and historic Judean mountains.

Find out how the last two decades have seen a new wave of quality-driven Israeli wines from winemakers who push boundaries, experiment with indigenous grape varieties, and employ the latest technologies to create high-quality wines that compete on the world stage — and win.

The first 10 bookings will each receive a free bottle of Israeli wine

