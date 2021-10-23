Wellness Day in Batroun with I Have Learned Academy

Sun, Oct 24, 2021 9:30 AM - 6:30 PM Eastern European Summer Time (UTC+3)

Tickets ($33.46) here.

Location: Sunset Woodhouse Batroun, Batroun, North Governorate 00000, Lebanon

View Map

Wellness Day in Batroun by I Have Learned Academy – A full day of wellness activities & workshops, cultural visit & boat breathing session

About this event

Wellness Day by I Have Learned Academy at Sunset Woodhouse Batroun and on a Boat A full day on Sunday 24 October from 9:30 am to 6:30 pm

During these stressful times in Lebanon, one of the priorities is to take care of ourselves, our health and wellbeing.

Join this full day event to relax, unwind and learn effective tips to improve your wellness: mentally, physically and psychologically.

The day includes:

9:30 am to 9:45 am – Arrival and Welcoming

9:45 am to 11:30 am – Workshop on how to improve your Energy: Zen Mindset & Inner Balance in difficult times with Razmig Azezian

You will learn:

What is Energy

How to preserve your Energy in tough times

How to improve your Energy Level

How to avoid Energy draining

11:30 am to 12:00 pm – Healthy Brunch & Bites

12:00 pm to 1:00 pm – Tai Chi / Qi Gong Session

With roots in ancient Chinese Culture, Qi Gong dates back more than 4000 years. It is a holistic system of coordinated body-posture and movement, breathing and meditation. Its guiding principle is the coordination of the eyes with the body movements, the focus of the mind, and the specialized breathing which is coordinated with the hand activity.

Often described as meditation in motion, tai chi promotes serenity through gentle, flowing movements. Tai chi helps reduce stress and anxiety. And it also helps increase flexibility and balance.

1:00 pm to 2:15 pm – Lunch Break

2:15 pm to 4:00 pm – Visit to Henry BB Museum (Entrance included, usually priced at 100 000 LL)

4:00 pm to 6:30 pm – Relaxing Yoga by the sea & Breathing Session on a Boat on sunset time with Samantha Howick

Yoga basic moves, Pranayama & Meditation on a boat. Breathwork to detox the body, calm the mind & soothe the spirit while enjoying the beautiful sunset from the sea in Batroun.

Booking ahead is a must on WhatsApp message on +961.3.614493 or by email: info@ihavelearned.me

Private one-on-one wellness or coaching sessions and outdoor massage available upon booking during all October.

Available for one-on-one upon booking during all October:

LIVE in the garden with a Seaview:

Outdoor SPA: relaxing dry massage with a professional Physiotherapist

Energy Healing sessions with an energy healing & pranic healing expert

PT or self-defense sessions with specialized experts

Available also Online:

Private coaching sessions for personal and professional growth

NLP sessions

Diet & Nutrition sessions

Skin, Hair & Nails Consultation

Fitness Assessment Sessions

Wellness & Stress Release sessions

Booking for one-on-one sessions on WhatsApp message on +961.3.614493 or by email: info@ihavelearned.me

Coffee breaks & healthy bites by Livgood, Poppins, Snips and Eshmoon Organics.

All attendees can also benefit from a 30% discount when they visit Colonel Batroun for lunch, dinner or drinks on 23 and 24 October, booking is a must by whatsapp on 03-614493

Instructors Profiles:

Workshops about Energy and Balance & Session of Tai Chi / Qi Gong:

Dr Razmig Azezian

Dr Razmig Azezian received a Bachelor degree in Physical therapy from the Sports Medicine Department at Beijing University of Physical Education and Tui Na Therapy ( Chinese Traditional Energy Therapy). He has a Diploma in Acupuncture from The Institute of Traditional Chinese Medicine Department of WHO, from the Rehabilitation and Bone Department, and Manipulative Therapy of Dongzhemen Hospital Institute Beijing (China), and from the Xi Yuan Yi Yuan Acupuncture and Tui Na Training Hospital.In addition, Dr. Razmig has a Diploma in Dao Yinyang Sheng Gong & T’ai Chi from BUPE- Chinese Traditional Meditative and Healing Arts.

He is a certified healer and instructor in GMCKS Modern Pranic Energy Healing from World Pranic Healing and Arhatic Yoga Foundation, India & Philippines. Dr. Razmig lives in Lebanon where he represents Pranic Healing, practices Physical Therapy, Acupuncture, Manipulative Therapy and is a full -time instructor and healer in the inner arts and science of traditional & modern energy works.

Yoga & Boat Breathing Sessions:

Samantha Howick

Samantha, scholar, artist, yogini & mother of 4. Founder of One Yoga Academy. Offering a variety of Certification Courses designed to ignite your deepest knowing.

With over 25 years of dedicated discipleship Samantha is passionate about sharing the transformative and healing power of yoga through a variety of modalities.

Her method which fuses an alchemy of practices and a multi-lineage of teachings, connects us to our deepest knowing. It clears blocks and perceived limitations and awakens us to our unique gifts.

Our deeply held emotional patterns and fragmented parts are gently guided into the light of individual awareness where they can be felt and integrated or released. This intelligence naturally restores wholeness where self-realization awakens us to our highest possibility.

Booking information

Tickets are only at 395 000 LL (or 25$) per session including:

Energy Healing workshop

Tai Chi / Qi Gong Session

Outdoor Yoga

Breathing & Relaxing Session on a Boat

Boat tour fees on Sunset

Guided Visit to the Henry BB Museum (usual price is 100 000 LL included in your ticket)

Healthy Brunch and Light Lunch

Healthy Snacks & Goodies by Livgood, Eshmoon, Snips and Poppins

Booking for group sessions or one-on-one sessions by email on info@ihavelearned.me or by WhatsApp MESSAGE (not call) on +961.3.614493