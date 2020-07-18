Wellness Retreat Dead Sea

Date, time, and place: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 3 pm to Saturday, August 1, 12 noon Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3), Metzoke Dargot Travelers Village

Price per person in a double room (single beds): 2,150 shekels

Price per person in a double room (double bed): 2,150 shekels

Cliff apartment (fully equipped and luxurious apartments with a horseshoe and a magical view of the Dead Sea):

Price per person in a double room: 2,394 shekels

Price per person in a room with 3 single beds: 2,260 shekels

Each apartment has two bedrooms (room for a couple and an additional room for 3) with en suite shower and toilet, kitchen and living room

Due to the limited number of places, payment must be transferred when registering by phone +972 52-5810890 or email info@Mantraways.com

Join Mantra, wellness guide/yoga instructor Maya Kramer and chef Udi Barkan on a two-night wellness journey where you will be ridden of blockages and toxins you are holding on to and prepare you to release and let go.

Discover tools on how to let go and be prepared to have clarity and manifest all you want in your life through movement, exotic tastes, sounds, scents, breathtaking sights, calming touch and inner discovery.