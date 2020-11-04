What Are Turkey’s Goals in Libya? Can They Be Achieved?

Date and time: November 6, 2020, 1 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

After nine years of civil war, Libya remains divided with no end in sight, and Turkey plays an increasingly central role, siding with the GNA vs. the LNA supported by Egypt and the UAE. What does Erdoğan hope to achieve with its involvement in Libya, and is he succeeding?

Aya Burweila is an adviser at the Research Institute for European and American Studies in Athens, Greece. Born in Benghazi, Libya, She has a BA in political science from the University of La Verne in California and an MA in international relations from the University of Indianapolis. She is a published specialist on Islamism.

