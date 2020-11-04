Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
What Are Turkey’s Goals in Libya? Can They Be Achieved?
Mideast Streets
Turkey
Libya

What Are Turkey’s Goals in Libya? Can They Be Achieved?

The Media Line Staff
11/04/2020

Date and time: November 6, 2020, 1 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Join Zoom meeting here.

After nine years of civil war, Libya remains divided with no end in sight, and Turkey plays an increasingly central role, siding with the GNA vs. the LNA supported by Egypt and the UAE. What does Erdoğan hope to achieve with its involvement in Libya, and is he succeeding?

Online:

Click here to join just before 1 pm EST

By phone: US: +16465588656,,85445548379#,,651624#,,#

You can also reply to Stacey Roman at Stacey@meforum.org or by phone at 215-546-5406 ext. 113

Aya Burweila is an adviser at the Research Institute for European and American Studies in Athens, Greece. Born in Benghazi, Libya, She has a BA in political science from the University of La Verne in California and an MA in international relations from the University of Indianapolis. She is a published specialist on Islamism.

Catch up with our previous webinars!

All webinars are recorded for viewing after the event. To view past webinars, please visit our YouTube channel or our website.

The Middle East Forum, an activist think tank, deals with the Middle East, Islamism, U.S. foreign policy, and related topics, urging bold measures to protect Americans and their allies. Pursuing its goals via intellectual, operational, and philanthropic means, the Forum recurrently has policy ideas adopted by the U.S. government.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.