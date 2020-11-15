Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

What Does the World Expect of President-elect Joe Biden?
Mideast Streets
Joe Biden
US foreign policy

What Does the World Expect of President-elect Joe Biden?

The Media Line Staff
11/15/2020

Nov 17, 2020, 2:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

The next US administration faces a complicated, volatile world. Please join Wilson Center experts on Russia, China, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America as they interview colleagues and experts on the ground in their regions to discuss what a Biden Administration means in terms of our relationships around the globe.

Our experts will host a spirited conversation on the foreign policy expectations and challenges confronting the next President of the United States.

Speakers:

  • Jane Harman, Director, President, and CEO, Wilson Center
  • Cynthia J. Arnson, Director, Latin American Program
  • Robert Daly, Director, Kissinger Institute on China and the United States
  • Daniel S. Hamilton, Director, Global Europe Program; Austrian Marshall Plan Foundation Distinguished Fellow
  • Merissa Khurma, Program Manager, Middle East Program
  • Monde Muyangwa, Africa Program Director
  • Matthew Rojansky, Director, Kennan Institute
  • Duncan Wood, Director, Mexico Institute
  • Moderator: John Milewski, Director of Digital Programming; Moderator, Wilson Center NOW
