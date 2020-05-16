Donate
What, Where and Why FGM/C Continues

The Media Line Staff
05/16/2020

Date and time: Friday, May 22, 2020, 4 to 5 pm East Africa Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Join the Population Council and our consortium of partners for two webinars this month where we will share findings from our research in eight African countries on female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C) and discuss strategies to help end this harmful practice.

This is a two-part webinar series intended for practitioners, researchers, donors and implementers and will cover a range of evidence and implications on topics such as medicalization, laws, social norms, variations of the practice, and prospects for abandonment. The webinars mark the end of a five-year program intended to expand the body of evidence on the most effective and cost-effective approaches to ending FGM/C in different contexts.

Webinar 2:

  • Bettina Shell-Duncan, University of Washington Seattle (Moderator)
  • Nada Wahba, Population Council, Egypt
    • Social and Gender Norms, Egypt and Sudan
  • Dennis Matanda, Population Council, Kenya
    • Using Data to Inform Programming in Senegal, Nigeria and Kenya
  • P. Stanley Yoder, Medical Anthropologist
  • Nafissatou J. Diop, UNFPA
