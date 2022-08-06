What’s Happening in Yemen?

Wed, Aug 24, 2022 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Central Daylight Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

On August 24, we will be discussing Yemen, as part of our What’s Happening series.

About this event

With so much going on right now, it’s easy to lose track of what’s happening around the world, especially in places that have fallen out of the headlines or where news stories are increasingly complicated. We can’t predict the future, but we do know the importance of understanding historical background and current global context. No matter your level of expertise, the International Relations Council invites you to join our engaged community and area experts for meaningful explorations on some particularly active parts of the globe. Deepen your global knowledge and nuance your understanding of what’s happening around the world.

About the Speaker

Dr. Michael Makara is an associate professor of Political Science at the University of Central Missouri. His research focuses on politics in authoritarian regimes and civil-military relations, with a regional focus on the Middle East. Dr. Makara worked in Jordan for over two years as a research fellow with both Fulbright and the American Center of Oriental Research. During that time he traveled throughout the Middle East, including in Morocco, Israel, Turkey, Lebanon, and Yemen.