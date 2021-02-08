Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
What’s in a Name? Patterns of People at the End of Old Kingdom Egypt
Mideast Streets
Egypt
History
Archaeology

What’s in a Name? Patterns of People at the End of Old Kingdom Egypt

The Media Line Staff
02/08/2021

Mon, 8 Feb 2021, 7:30 to 9:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£5) here.

Manchester Ancient Egypt Society February online meeting. Everyone welcome to attend!

Glenn Godenho: What’s in a Name? Patterns of People at the End of the Old Kingdom

Djau, Ibi, Khu, Kheti – all names that tend to recur in key locations at the end of the Old Kingdom. Of course, same and similar names do not at all imply a collective of blood-relatives running the administrative machine at provincial centres. However, a closer look at the extant evidence starts to show patterns of provincial rulership that may help us to better understand the balance of power as the Old Kingdom draws to a close.

Dr Glenn Godenho began Egyptological training at Birkbeck College, London, and then studied for BA, MA and PhD at the University of Liverpool, where he now works as a Senior Lecturer in Egyptology and Academic Director of the Institution’s Continuing Education Department. He is part of a Liverpool-Bonn First Intermediate Period research group that aims to bring a number of related projects together from both institutions.

The Manchester Ancient Egypt Society welcomes everyone with an interest in ancient Egyptian history. The oldest and largest Egyptology society in the UK, we organise an annual programme of lectures from visiting Egyptology professionals, as well as conferences, study days and regular trips to Egyptology collections in the UK and further afield. You can find out more about our activities on our website, meet some of our members, download the latest lecture programme and get details about how to join us. www.maesweb.org.uk

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.