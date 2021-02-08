What’s in a Name? Patterns of People at the End of Old Kingdom Egypt

Mon, 8 Feb 2021, 7:30 to 9:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£5) here.

Manchester Ancient Egypt Society February online meeting. Everyone welcome to attend!

Glenn Godenho: What’s in a Name? Patterns of People at the End of the Old Kingdom

Djau, Ibi, Khu, Kheti – all names that tend to recur in key locations at the end of the Old Kingdom. Of course, same and similar names do not at all imply a collective of blood-relatives running the administrative machine at provincial centres. However, a closer look at the extant evidence starts to show patterns of provincial rulership that may help us to better understand the balance of power as the Old Kingdom draws to a close.

Dr Glenn Godenho began Egyptological training at Birkbeck College, London, and then studied for BA, MA and PhD at the University of Liverpool, where he now works as a Senior Lecturer in Egyptology and Academic Director of the Institution’s Continuing Education Department. He is part of a Liverpool-Bonn First Intermediate Period research group that aims to bring a number of related projects together from both institutions.

