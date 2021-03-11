What’s Next in the Eastern Mediterranean for Regional Powers Post Pandemic

Thu, 11 Mar 2021 18:00 - 19:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

The competition between the regional powers in the Eastern Mediterranean has been increasing in the past few years and has heightened in 2020. The maritime boundary agreement signed between Turkey and Libya in December 2019 brought a large part of Greek and Egyptian territorial waters under Turkey’s and Libya’s continental shelves. As a response, Greece and Egypt signed a maritime boundary agreement in August 2020 to designate each state’s exclusive economic zone in the Eastern Mediterranean. The tensions were heightened further by Turkey’s exploration of natural gas resources outside its designated territorial waters in the Eastern Mediterranean, which led the neighbouring countries and Turkey’s regional rivals to increase their efforts to cooperate against Turkish expansionism. This panel discussion will explore the current state of affairs in the Eastern Mediterranean and the possible actions the regional powers will take to advance their interests in the coming year.

Selin Nasi is a contributor to Karar Newspaper. She is also one of the regular foreign policy commentators to Femfikir-an all-female TV debate- broadcasted weekly on Medyascope TV, an independent media outlet. Formerly, she worked as a columnist at Hürriyet Daily News (2015-2018) and Şalom (2013-2018), the weekly newspaper of Turkey’s Jewish community.

Ms. Nasi received her Ph.D. in Political Science and International Relations from Bogazici University in 2020. Her doctoral dissertation, “Turkey’s Israel Policy in the Post-Cold War: The Struggle of Identity over Realpolitik” analyzes the ups and downs of Turkish-Israeli ties in relation to the transformation of the international system, along with structural changes in Turkish politics.

She received her BA from Marmara University’s Department of Political Science in 2000 and her MA from Istanbul Bilgi University in 2006, with her thesis “Turkey-American Relations Under the Shadow of the March 1 Resolution.”

Her most recent publication is a book chapter she co-authored with Soli Özel titled “How the Syrian War shifted the balance of power in Turkish-Israeli relations,” in Israeli-Turkish Relations in Comparative Perspective, edited by Ayşegül Sever and Orna Almog. London: Palgrave MacMillan, 2019.

She is the London representative of Ankara Policy Center.

Gallia Lindenstrauss is a senior research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies and specializes in Turkish foreign policy. Her additional research interests are ethnic conflicts, Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, the Cyprus issue, and the Kurds. She has written extensively on these topics and her commentaries and op-eds have appeared in all of the Israeli major media outlets, as well as in international outlets such as National Interest, Hurriyet Daily News, Turkey Analyst and Insight Turkey. Dr. Lindenstrauss completed her Ph.D. in the Department of International Relations at Hebrew University. She formerly lectured at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and at the Interdisciplinary Center, Herzliya, and was a postdoctoral fellow at the Leonard Davis Institute for International Relations at the Hebrew University, and a visiting fellow at the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington D.C.

Louis Fishman is an associate professor in the history department at Brooklyn College, City University of New York. He is the author of the book, Jews and Palestinians in the late Ottoman Era, 1908-1914: Claiming the Homeland (Edinburgh University Press, January 2020). His academic work focuses on late Ottoman Palestine, the Jews of the Ottoman Empire, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He also is a regular contributor for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, where he writes mostly about Turkish and Israeli politics. He divides his time between New York, Istanbul and Tel Aviv.

Yaniv Voller is a Senior Lecturer in the Politics of the Middle East at the School of Politics and International Relations, University of Kent. His research broadly concerns the geopolitics of the Middle East, separatism/liberation, insurgency and counterinsurgency. He is the author of The Kurdish Liberation Movement in Iraq: From Insurgency to Statehood, which was published in 2014. His articles have appeared in such journal as International Affairs, Democratization, Terrorism and Political Violence and the International Journal of Middle East Studies. Recently, Yaniv has been exploring the role of militias in politics in the Middle East and Africa.