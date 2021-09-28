Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Wheel To Wheel Project
Mideast Streets
volunteering
Israel

Wheel To Wheel Project

The Media Line Staff
09/28/2021

Thu, Sep 30, 2021 3:45 PM - 7:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Event Details

We invite you to a unique event in which we will take part in Wheel To Wheel Project. In this volunteering, we will repair wheelchairs for the sake of people who will need them.

Then as is our motto, we will head out to a fun gathering. Your ticket confirms both the volunteering and social aspect.

Your arrival at the volunteering activity is independent. Therefore, if you are coming by car, we would appreciate it if you could update us so we can help other volunteers arrive.

***Spots are limited due to space limitations, so pre-registration in advance is necessary***

***The volunteering activities are aimed at volunteers 18-35 years of age***

Please note that while OneDay is all about to come when you want and how you want, if you do sign up for our events we please ask that you reserve that part of your day for us.

Within 4 days before the event, you will receive a confirmation email approving your registration as long as the spots have not all been taken.

By signing up for this event I grant to OneDay Social Volunteering, its representatives, and employees the right to take photographs of me. I authorize OneDay Social Volunteering, its assigns, and transferees to copyright, use and publish the same in print and/or electronically. I agree that OneDay Social Volunteering may use such photographs of me with or without my name and for any lawful purpose, including for example such purposes as publicity, illustration, advertising, and Web content.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.