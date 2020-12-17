Where Do We Go From Here?

Thu, Dec 17, 2020, 10:30 to 11:45 am Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Register here.

Many of us are thinking about the impact of the US elections, increased Mideast tensions, and the relationship of the American Jewish community with Israel — especially in these divisive times.

Please join Dr. Tal Becker, a key figure on Israel’s peace negotiating team and a Senior Fellow at the Shalom Hartman Institute in Jerusalem, and JFCS Executive Director Dr. Anita Friedman for an insider’s view on the relationship between the US and Israel and the future of the Jewish people around the world.

About Dr. Tal Becker

As a senior member of the Shalom Hartman Institute’s leadership team, Dr. Tal Becker works to strengthen and re-imagine the relationship between Israel and World Jewry. Dr. Becker also serves as a legal adviser to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and has served as a senior member of the Israeli peace negotiation team in successive rounds of negotiations. He has years of experience on the front line of many of Israel’s most pressing diplomatic, legal and policy challenges. Among previous positions, Dr. Becker has been a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, senior policy advisor to Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, a lead negotiator and drafter of the Annapolis peace talks, Director of the International Law Department at the Israeli Foreign Ministry, counsel to Israel’s U.N. Mission in New York, and an international law expert for the Israel Defense Forces.

About Dr. Anita Friedman

Dr. Anita Friedman is the Executive Director of Jewish Family and Children’s Services. Under her direction, JFCS serves 120,000 children, families and elderly annually. As a speaker, lecturer, and author, Dr. Friedman serves in many leadership roles nationally and internationally. She is President of the Koret Foundation, one of California’s largest philanthropies, and is the editor of several books including Rywka’s Diary, published in 15 languages for global Holocaust education. Dr. Friedman has served on various local, state, national, and international commissions, including as Commissioner of the San Francisco Human Services Commission, and was recently appointed by the Senate to the State Board of Education IQC Commission. She is the recipient of numerous awards for her public service leadership.