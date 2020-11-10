‘While the Earth Sleeps We Travel’ UK Book Launch: Badr, Al-Oraibi & Damluji

Starts on Fri, 13 Nov 2020 18:00 GMT

Join author, poet, social entrepreneur and former refugee Ahmed M. Badr for the UK launch of his book While the Earth Sleeps We Travel.

Ahmed will be in conversation with Mina Al-Oraibi (Editor in Chief, The National Newspaper) and Hassan Damluji (Deputy Director, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and author of The Responsible Globalist), moderated by the President of both the Cambridge Arab Society and Cambridge Yemen Society Shady M. Qubaty.

The event will take place on Zoom and you will receive the relevant details after signing up.

The event will also feature a performance by The Vision Collective, a Juilliard-founded initiative that strives to make refugees and immigrants feel recognised, valued, and celebrated through collaborative music-making.

Attending the panel is free; however, by ordering the book through Eventbrite, you will receive a SIGNED bookplate in your copy of While the Earth Sleeps We Travel, courtesy of the Heffers Bookstore. Please note the books will be shipped out after the event. Kindly allow up to two weeks for the book to ship to you. Customer details will be shared with Heffers for the purpose of fulfilling orders.

While the Earth Sleeps We Travel is a diverse and moving collection of stories, poems, and artwork from displaced youth across the world. It features a foreword from actor, director, and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Ben Stiller.

A meditation on the concept of “home” and a testament to the power of storytelling, this book pairs Badr’s own personal poems and narratives with contributions from storytelling workshops for displaced youth—in and outside refugee camps—from around the world. Beginning in 2018, Badr traveled across Greece, Trinidad and Tobago, and Syracuse, New York to host the workshops to discuss the complexities of displacement and amplify the often unheard perspectives of those navigating through and beyond the complexities of displacement.

Biographies: