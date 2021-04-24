Starts on Sat, 24 Apr 2021 19:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£13.52) here.

Online theatrical evening in support of Beirut’s theatres following the August 4th blast.

About this Event

Cast (by order of appearance): Bernadette Houdeib, Sany Abdul Baki, Agatha Ezzedine, Bshara Atallah, Nada Abou Farhat, Talal El Jurdi, Nadine Labaki, Georges Khabbaz, with special appearances by Rita Hayek, Badih Abou Chacra, Josyane Boulos and Hagop Der Ghougassian.

Directed By Lina Abiad – Produced by Josyane Boulos (Beirut) and Agatha Ezzedine (London).

100% of the proceeds from Whispers International will go towards a support fund for the theatre community in Lebanon following the blast of August 4th.

Whispers.Hamasat is an online performance consisting of a series of monologues written and donated by talented British writers and performed by well-renowned Lebanese actors.

The mission of this project is to raise funds in support of the theatre industry in Beirut, which was severely impacted in the explosion of August 4th, 2020.

We released this online play on November 7th, 2020, for one night only. We received some excellent reviews and raised 70 million Lebanese Liras, which was entirely spent on rebuilding Beirut’s damaged theatres.

Now that the theatres are operational again, we are creating this event to raise funds to support the theatre community of Beirut. Most theatre professionals have endured heavy losses due to the blast, the economic crisis and the pandemic, and we are raising funds to give them an extra push so they can start making theatre again.

