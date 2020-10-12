Who Is in Control in Lebanon? Amer Fakhoury and His Daughters’ Fight for Justice

Date and time: Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 12 noon Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4).

Register on Zoom here.

Featuring Guila, Zoya, and Macy Fakhoury of the Amer Fakhoury Foundation

Amer Fakhoury was an American citizen who was born in Lebanon. He went back to Beirut to visit family, and on September 12th, 2019 was kidnapped by Hezbollah, imprisoned, abused, tortured and forced to sign false documents that he was an Israeli spy, which they used to detain him for 7 months. After the US government exerted tremendous pressure on the Lebanese government they finally released him and admitted that the arrest was illegal. Amer went to Lebanon with a healthy medical record weighing 225 pounds, but came back weighing 160 pounds, as well as facing stage 4B aggressive lymphoma cancer. He was released on March 19, 2020 and died on August 17, 2020.

Learn about the condition of human rights inside Lebanon and who really is in control of the Lebanese government.

Guila Fakhoury, is a biomedical research scientist and a PhD candidate studying organizational and industrial psychology. She worked at the Broad institute of Harvard on developing patient-derived cancer models, currently working at Pfizer in the internal medicine research unit. Guila is the daughter of the late US hostage Amer Fakhoury and is a co-founder of the Amer Fakhoury Foundation.

Zoya Fakhoury, graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a degree in Civil Engineering. She works at Borrego Solar Systems as a Development Engineer. Zoya is the daughter of the late U.S hostage Amer Fakhoury and is a co-founder of the Amer Fakhoury Foundation.

Macy Fakhoury, is a Chemical Engineer graduate from the University of New Hampshire, currently working as a Water/Wastewater Treatment Engineer in New Hampshire. Macy is the daughter of the late US hostage, Amer Fakhoury, and is a Co-Founder of the Amer Fakhoury Foundation.

Endowment for Middle East Truth is a Washington, DC-based registered 5013 organization with an unabashedly pro-American and pro-Israel stance. EMET, which means truth in Hebrew, challenges the rampant falsehoods and misrepresentations that abound in US Middle East policy circles.