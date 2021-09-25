Who was who in Irish Egyptology

Starts on Sat, 2 Oct 2021 14:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Lecture by Emmet Jackson for Egyptology Scotland

About this event

This talk will focus on introducing the contribution of Irish scholars and travellers to the discipline of Egyptology. It will present some of the main actors, from a young servant boy to a grand Lady, engaged in travel and antiquarian collecting in Egypt during the seventeenth to the nineteenth century.

About the speaker:

Emmet Jackson studied Egyptology at the University of Manchester where he developed an interest in the history of Egyptology and Egyptomania in the Irish context. His research interests center on the travels and the associated antiquarian collection and artwork of Lady Harriet Kavanagh. He is a trustee for the Association of Studies for Travel in Egypt and the Near East (ASTENE). He holds a B.A. (Mod), M.Sc., H.Dip, PG.Dip. and is a part-time Ph.D. candidate at Exeter University.

