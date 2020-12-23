This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Why Can’t I Get What I Want with Ustadha Yasmin Mogahed
Mideast Streets
Muslim women
Islam

Why Can’t I Get What I Want with Ustadha Yasmin Mogahed

The Media Line Staff
12/23/2020

Sun, 27 Dec 2020, 21:30 - 22:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Join us with one of the world’s most influential Muslim Women as we touch upon this important topic alongside a major launch!

Free Event, Reservation Compulsory

Why can’t I get what I want with Ustadha Yasmin Mogahed (USA)

*Major announcement and launch with Ustadha Yasmin Mogahed (USA) on the day, cannot be missed!*

We live in the dunya with our hearts, that’s why it hurts us. That’s why this dunya hurts. It is because the definition of dunya, as something temporary and imperfect, goes against everything we are made to yearn for. Allah put a yearning in us that can only be fulfilled by what is eternal and perfect.

Join us with one of the world’s most influential Muslim Women as we touch upon this important topic alongside a major launch with Ustadha Yasmin Mogahed on the day!

Special Guest: Ustadha Yasmin Mogahed (USA)

Price: FREE (Reservation compulsory below)

Time: 9:30pm-10:30pm UK time

New York/Toronto: 4:30pm-5:30pm EST

Nigeria: 10:30pm-11:30pm

South Africa: 11:30pm-12:30am

Malaysia: 5:30am-6:30am (next morning)

Sydney, Australia: 8:30am-9:30am (next morning)

Date: Sunday 27th December 2020

Venue: Live Online, open to all (Reservation Compulsory)

For more info and to enroll, please visit WWW.ALBURUJPRESS.COM

Limited access to recording will be provided to only those who book

By enrolling, you agree to Al Buruj Press being in contact with you and with regards to future events/courses and trips. Your information is not shared with any 3rd party.

