Winning the War On Disinformation in the Middle East

November 18, 2020, 7 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Join IBB’s Founder Faisal Al Mutar as he discusses the war on disinformation with Middle East expert Ambassador Alberto Fernández.

State-sponsored media and nonstate actors alike have exploited the COVID-19 crisis by offering the MENA region public targeted disinformation, using the virus as a tool to propagate more derision, hate, and ultimately, violence. COVID-19 disinformation is rampant and overwhelming, often claiming the West is responsible for the virus or repeating misleading folk tales. This is part of a much larger program in which China, Russia and regional actors are deploying disinformation intentionally and strategically.

Join us as we discuss these issues, and IBB’s recent successful Stop the Spread public education campaign, which has reached more than 30 million people in the Middle East by providing accurate health information and by combating disinformation.

We are especially pleased to have as our special guest Ambassador Alberto Fernández, a highly regarded expert on the Middle East. He is the past president of the Middle East Broadcasting Network (MBN); former State Department Coordinator for the Center for Strategic Counterterrorism Communications, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Chief of Mission in Sudan, and Director for Near East Public Diplomacy.

You will also meet the true IBB heroes of this war on disinformation: IBB’s translators and social influencers. Living in often-dangerous conditions in the Middle East, these passionate young people are fighting for truth, with the ultimate goal of transforming their communities.

The evening will close with an open discussion. We welcome your questions and thoughts!