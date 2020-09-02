Witches and Demons of Ancient Persia

Date and time: Saturday, September 5, 2020, 10:30 to 11:30 am Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets ($10.00+$2.24 fee) here.

Enjoy amazing tales and legends of ancient Persian mythology and occult with scholar Farima Berenji in this one-hour lecture.

In ancient Persia, much of Persian mythology is based on the idea of a good or positive force battling an evil force for control of humankind. This universal struggle between the forces of good and evil was the central vision of Persian religion. In this lecture by Farima Berenji

Learn how ancient Persian gods were related to their demons

Listen to tales of witches that possessed mortals.

Learn some of the names of the archdemons in Persian mythology, their powers, and vices.

Learn some of the names of the witches and sorcerers in ancient Persia and their powers.

Farima Berenji is an Iranian-born scholar and an award-winning, internationally acclaimed performing artist, choreographer, instructor, lecturer, dance ethnologist, and archaeologist specializing in classical, folkloric, and sacred dances of Persia and the Silk Road. Her training spans a lifetime of intensive collaboration and research with master artists, scholars, and spiritual teachers worldwide. She is the founder and artistic director of the Simorgh Dance Collective, a worldwide collaborative devoted to teach dance technique, interpret, illustrate, present, and perform dances of the Silk Road. Farima performs, offers workshops, and lectures worldwide upon request and has appeared in the US, UK, Austria, Czech Republic, Turkey, Mauritius, and Iran.