Woman Politician and Life in Afghanistan: Hello From Afghanistan

Sat, 13 Mar 2021, 12 noon to 1:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Join Fawzia Koofi, author of ‘The Favored Daughter’, Member of the Afghan Parliament and Chair of the Women, Civil Society and Human Rights Commission, for a special MACFEST International Women’s Week event.

In conversation with Qaisra Shahraz, Fawzia will talk about her life as a politician, fighting for women’s rights, girls’ education and the challenges faced under the threat of the Taliban.

Hosted by: Qaisra Shahraz MBE, Novelist, Women’s rights campaigner and Educationalist.

Chief Guest: Yasmin Qureshi, MP for Bolton & Shadow Minister for International Development.