Women 20 Virtual Summit

Date: October 21-22, 2020, 14:00 to 17:30 (GMT+3)

The W20 Summit started on October 21 and continues October 22 on a virtual platform called Hopin, from 14:00 to 17:30 (GMT+3) each day. It will bring together experts, representatives of public, private and civil society, as well as leaders from a variety of disciplines to share, innovate, accelerate and inspire dynamic solutions to advancing women towards a more equitable future. The program will consist of a mix of individual presentations, videos, panel discussions, fireside chats, parallel sessions and cultural moments. (Summit agenda will be provided with registration confirmation).

The W20 Women Entrepreneurs’ Marketplace will be hosted on the margins of the W20 Summit for female entrepreneurs who own micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). The W20 recognizes the hardships that the ongoing global pandemic has placed on women-owned businesses around the world and to show our support we will be providing a space for these women to showcase their products and services.

To learn more about W20 and its activities please visit www.w20saudiarabia.org.sa.