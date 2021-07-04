Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Women and Decolonization in Popular, Official and Alternative Cinema(s)
Mideast Streets
women
Decolonization
cinema
films
MENA

Women and Decolonization in Popular, Official and Alternative Cinema(s)

The Media Line Staff
07/04/2021

Sat, Jul 10, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:15 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

A discussion about the cinematic presentation of women involved in resistance and national liberation in North Africa and the Middle East.

About this event

Viola Shafik will speak about the contradictory cinematic representation of women in the context of armed resistance and national liberation in North Africa and the Middle East during the era of decolonization. The era of decolonization – which was also a time of newly emerging nationalisms – became a catalyst for rethinking women’s roles in society and their mass-mediated representations. Women got involved on different levels in armed resistance and were portrayed in popular, official, as well as alternative cinema. Drawing on examples spanning Algeria, Palestine and Oman, Shafik will unpack the often contradictory filmic representations of women engaged in anti-colonial struggle.

She will be joined by the artist and scholar Oraib Toukan for a conversation following the talk.

Viola Shafik is a filmmaker, curator and film scholar. She is the author of Arab Cinema: History and Cultural Identity (1998/2016, AUC Press) and Popular Egyptian Cinema: Gender, Class and Nation (2007, AUC Press). She taught at the American University in Cairo, Zürich University, Humboldt University and Ludwig Maximilians University. She served as the Head of Studies of the Documentary Campus MENA Program, curator and consultant for La Biennale di Venezia, the Berlinale and Dubai Film Festival. She directed documentaries including The Lemon Tree/Shajarat al-laymun (1993), Planting of Girls/Mawsim zaraa al-banat (1999), Jannat `Ali-Ali im Paradies/My Name is not Ali (2011) and Arij – Scent of Revolution (2014).

Oraib Toukan is an artist based in Berlin. She is currently an SNF fellow at EUME, Forum Transregionale Studien. Until fall 2015, she was head of the Arts Division and Media Studies program at Al-Quds Bard College, Palestine, and visiting faculty at the International Academy of Fine Arts, Ramallah. She holds a PhD in Fine Arts from the University of Oxford, Ruskin School of Art and is author of the book Sundry Modernism (Sternberg Press, 2017).

Image: Marwa Arsanios, Have You Ever Killed a Bear or Becoming Jamila, 2013-2014, HD video (color, sound), 26:19 min.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.