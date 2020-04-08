Women at Work: Managing Workplace Challenges in the Middle East

Date and time: April 19, 2020, 5 to 7 pm Qatar Time

Cost: Free

Register here.

In a 2011 survey of managers by the Chartered Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM-UK), half the female managers reported self-doubt about their job performance and careers, compared with male managers. In the corporate world, women’s tendency to feel less confident and underestimate their abilities frequently leads to not being recognized for deserved rewards, promotions, leadership roles and pay raises.

Get to know the facilitator: Linda McAlpin

Linda is a mentor and consultant who is actively involved in empowering women in the workplace especially in the Middle East region. She also helps women attain their career goals through team building, performance management and improvement, conflict resolution and change management. As vice president of the Qatar Shell Women’s Association Network, she initiated and implemented several policies aimed at improving the working policies and career advancement for women.

In this live interactive webinar, Linda will discuss how to:

Identify key areas where you want or need help in overcoming workplace challenges

Use questioning, listening and feedback skills to communicate in an assertive manner

Change negative thought patterns

Participation in this webinar is free and restricted to women only.

Upon registration, we will send you the Zoom webinar link.

For more information, kindly contact Malavan, Serendib Training, tel. +974 3334 8667, email malavan@serendibtraining.com.