Women in Data Science Sana’a

In conjunction with the Global Women in Data Science (WiDS) Initiative, which is held annually at Stanford University and in more than 150 countries, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Arab Women Initiative in the field of computing – Yemen branch – is holding an event: Women in Data Science (WiDS) Sanaa, in cooperation with IEEE-Yemen and with support from the National Microfinance Foundation.

The event includes technical lectures from a group of Yemeni researchers in the field of data science inside and outside Yemen.

The event will be held on Sunday, March 8 from 9 am to 2 pm.

For those wishing to attend, register here.

Because space is limited, attendees will be confirmed by email and provided with the venue.