Women In Tech DXB: Shining a light on inspiring Palestinian Women In Tech

Join us for a panel of inspiring Palestinian women who have remarkable achievements in tech and have overcome situational obstacles.

Join us this Thursday to listen to them share their incredible stories and invaluable advice to the many women currently fighting against the odds to build a career in tech.

The event will be streamed on Youtube on June 10th at 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM Gulf Standard Time.

We’re bringing together a panel of women who have deeply inspired us by their achievements in tech, all while overcoming adversities imposed by geographical and societal conditions.

We’re honoured to introduce to you our panelists who have made remarkable accomplishments in business, engineering, entrepreneurship, education & leadership

Abeer Abu Ghaith

From a refugee camp to the classrooms of Harvard, Abeer is a young woman who has accomplished an ambitious mission against stereotypes and adversities. She has become a leading businesswoman who uses modern technology to provide jobs to young women and men who live and work in fragile territories like Gaza. Determined and well-spoken, Abeer has seized opportunities provided by international organizations and transformed herself into a successful businesswoman. She hopes her story will inspire many young women in the Arab states to follow their dreams.

Israa Mousa

Israa is a dedicated and energetic engineer with a Master’s Degree in Industrial Engineering/Management from University of Jordan, she is a TechWomen emerging leader fellow of 2020/2021, as well she is a Co-founder of recently launched startup called eBazarak. Since August, 2015 Israa has been working as Projects Officer/Business Developer at Business and Technology Incubator “BTI” in Gaza and she’s responsible for the acceleration program at BTI and freelancing program as well. She’s passionate about supporting the young entrepreneurs in Gaza, so she participated as trainer, mentor and jury member in many youth empowerment events in Gaza Strip. Israa is a former Fundraising officer at Emaar for Development and Rehabilitation organization, since April, 2017 she is a board of trustee member for the Emaar organization. Israa is a certified quality manager from Jordanian Society for Quality, as well she has a professional diploma in management of civil society organizations from the Islamic University of Gaza.

Dr. Safa Nassereldin

Dr. Safa Nassereldin is a well-recognized Palestinian leader and highly energetic educator, entrepreneur who is engaged in multiple roles and initiatives through the Palestinian and Regional scene. With more than 25 years of intuitive management and experience in tackling challenges in leadership management and engineering practices as well as academia. She is well known for seeking to inspire and empower females, girls and youth in general.

She is currently Vice President for Jerusalem Affairs at Al-Quds University. Prior to that she was the Minister at the Ministry of Telecom & Information and Technology who has successfully introduced positive change by enabling a competitive environment for the Telecommunication industry in Palestine. She was awarded the Chevalier (Knight) of the National Order of the Legion of Honour from the Republic of France Nov. 2017 as well as Arab Women Achievers in March 2019 and most Academician who served Jerusalem in June 2019.

She is an active board member in the Higher Council for Innovation and Excellence, Palestinian Incubator for Energy, the Innovation Fund, Palestine Education for Employment EFE, Arab Islamic Bank, among others.

Dr. Safa Nassereldin holds a Doctorate in Electronic Engineering from ENSEIRB, Bordeaux I University in France, 2003.

Nadiah Sabahneh

Nadiah Sabaneh has been recognized by 500 Startups, the Palestinian Higher Council for Innovation and Excellence, and the Technovation Challenge for her visionary leadership, her success supporting start-ups in the MENA region, her commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs, and her dedication to solving major social challenges. She was one of the top 5% of global applicants for the US State Department’s TechWomen program and won their pitch competition. From stints at IBM, Birzeit University, and the Rawabi Tech Hub, to her service as a mentor teaching young girls to code and providing scholarships and cross-cultural exchanges with Relief International, her career is one of growth, and social impact.

Nadiah holds a M.Sc. in Wireless Communication Engineering and is currently a student at Kellogg-Recanati International EMBA program while mentoring with the US State Department’s TechWomen, and building an innovation entity for female entrepreneurs in Palestine and MENA. Nadiah is hungry for knowledge, ready to grow her network, and excited to collaborate with and learn from peers who are excited about the future of women entrepreneurs in the MENA region as she is.

Yasmeen Abu Reyala

Yasmeen is the team leader at MENA Alliances responsible for monitoring and leads all projects and programs of the company. She is responsible for the supervision of MENA projects to make sure everything is on the right track. She was also responsible for managing a team consisting of nearly 80 ambassadors for a year. Also, she is the team leader of the Step Up program for college students which contains approximately 50 students. She has excellent team management and teammate skills, as well as great communication skills with employees and clients.

She also worked with international companies such as Bakkah and Acacia Learning in sales where she was the B2C sales manager with deep experience in dealing with clients and partners as well as team members. Previously, She was a data administrator at CHF company to ensure data is properly documented and programmed through huge technological platforms in sync with the CRM.

Yasmeen has received her BA in English in 2017; in addition to the TOEFL certificate which improved her language experience in translation and Arabization. Also, she worked as an English lecturer at Al-Azhar University for a year and as a project coordinator in cooperation with the Euro-Mediterranean Center for Human Rights.