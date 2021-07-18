Protecting Truth During Tension

Women in Translation Book Group: Girls of Riyadh
The Media Line Staff
07/18/2021

Starts on Mon, 19 Jul 2021 19:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Join us this July to discuss

About this event

The reading group provides a free, friendly and gentle environment in which opinions are shared and new appreciations can be discovered. A place for curious minds and relaxed conversation hosted by poet and translator Annie Rutherford. Come and join our warm bookish group – all are welcome.

For July we are reading Rajaa Alsanea’s Girls Of Riyadh, translated by Marilyn Booth.

Gamrah’s faith in her new husband is not exactly returned.

Sadeem is a little too willing to please her fiance.

Michelle is half-American and the wrong class for her boyfriend’s family.

While Lamees works hard with little time for love.

In her debut novel, Rajaa Alsanea reveals the social, romantic, and sexual tribulations of four young women from the elite classes of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Originally released in Arabic in 2005, the novel was immediately banned in Saudi Arabia because of the controversial and inflammatory content, though black-market copies circulated widely. The daring originality of Girls of Riyadh continues to create a firestorm all over the Arab world, and the excitement has spread far beyond the Middle East.

The girls of Riyadh are young, attractive and living by Saudi Arabia’s strict cultural traditions… Well, not quite. In-between sneaking out behind their parents’ backs, dating, shopping, watching American TV and having fun, they’re still trying to be good little Muslim girls. That is, pleasing their families and their men. But can you be a 21st-century girl and a Saudi girl?

During the pandemic we are meeting online, and on the afternoon of book club we’ll send everyone the link to join the chat.

Please order your copy of The Girls of Riyadh from the bookshop – which supports the books and helps us cover the cost of running bookclub – get a 10% discount using code LONG-VICTORIOUS-WIT

