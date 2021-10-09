Sun, Oct 10, 2021 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (0 shekels -31.50 shekels) here.

You’re invited to join our new year monthly circle kick-off. Join women in Tel Aviv for our Rosh Chodesh Women’s Circle!

About this event

Let’s connect over a glass of wine, laugh, and learn together as we dive deeper into the energies of the month of Cheshvan. Our class will be led by Sara Naiditch, Coordinator and Director at Chabad on the Coast.

When: Sunday, October 10th at 8:00pm

Where? 18 Bar Kochva, Tel Aviv

We hope to see you there!