Women’s Empowerment Brunch – Kabul: WoMen Edition

Invite Only Event, hosted by the Philia Project and Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Afghanistan

The Women’s Empowerment Brunch is a relaxed yet inspiring morning full of engaging discussions! This month’s topic is WoMen’s Empowerment: Inviting Allies.

Share your own view on the topic and listen to other women’s stories and experiences.

Some discussion ideas:

How shall we let men in without losing ourselves?

Can we do it alone or are we better together?

How can men help in the fight for equality?

Our maxim is: “Everyone’s view is valid”. Join and be challenged and inspired!

Please be on time, so the flow of the discussion does not get interrupted.

Friday, March 13, 2020, from 10 am to 12:30 pm,

Agenda:

10:00 – 10:30 Arrival & Breakfast Orders

10:30 – 11:00 Introductions

11:00 – 12:00 Discussions

12:00 – 12:30 Wrap Up