Working Palestine: Covid19, Labour and De-development in Palestine

This presentation explores the impact of the pandemic on workers across four key sectors of the Palestinian economy: health, education, agriculture, and construction.

As with elsewhere around the world, Palestinian workers have experienced multiple challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its associated mitigation measures. In the occupied Palestinian territories however, it unfolded in the context of a captive, fragmented, and de-developed economy that has endured decades of Israeli military occupation.

Rafeef Ziadah is a Lecturer in Politics and Public Policy in the Department of International Development, King’s College London. Her research focuses broadly on political economy, gender and race, with a particular focus on the Middle East and East Africa.

Tiziana Leone is an Associate Professor in Health and International Development at the London School of Economics. Tiziana’s research agenda is focused around maternal and reproductive health, including a lifecourse approach to women’s health. She is currently analysing secondary data on the linkages that menarche, menopause and mid-life age have on fertility outcomes and health in later life. She has a long term interest in the interaction between health and conflict and has been collaborating with the University of Birzeit in the occupied Palestinian territory. She has collaborated in expert roles with international organisations (eg: WHO, UNFPA and UNICEF) in tracking the progress of the MDGs and SDGs in LMICs in maternal and child health.

Laura Mann is a sociologist whose research focuses on the political economy of development, knowledge and technology. Her regional focus is East Africa (Sudan, Kenya and Rwanda) but she has also worked on collaborative research on ICTs and BPO in Asia and has conducted fieldwork in North America as part of a project on digitisation within global agriculture.

This talk is part of the Cutting Edge Issues in Development Thinking & Practice 2022 series, a high-profile lecture series run by the Department of International Development at LSE and organised by Dr Laura Mann and Professor in Practice Duncan Green.

The Department of International Development promotes interdisciplinary postgraduate teaching and research on processes of social, political and economic development and change.

